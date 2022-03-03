Coronavirus patients forced to quarantine at home have complained about a lack of support from the authorities. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus: why Hongkongers recovering from Covid-19 at home feel helpless and frustrated

  • ‘The thing that scared me the most was not my symptoms, but the inconvenience that it caused,’ says one woman who recovered at home
  • Unanswered hotlines and undelivered supplies were among the complaints shared by many of those told to undergo home isolation after testing positive for the coronavirus

Sammy Heung
Updated: 8:00am, 3 Mar, 2022

