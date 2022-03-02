Malls across Hong Kong are empty due to rising coronavirus infections in the city. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: Hong Kong’s streets, malls left empty as rising infections and social-distancing rules grip city
- Shop owners worry about business as many have been forced to shut down stores due to staff infections and quarantine rules
- Many services such as banks, grocery stores and post offices have curtailed their operating hours amid the fifth wave
