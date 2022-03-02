Hong Kong is in the grip of a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong is in the grip of a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: more than 1,900 children in Hong Kong admitted to hospital in Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of cases

  • Of the 1,939 children hospitalised in the current wave, 49 were being treated in intensive care units, including 30 aged two or under
  • Those aged two years and younger accounted for the highest proportion in intensive care

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Sammy Heung
Sammy Heung

Updated: 8:40pm, 2 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong is in the grip of a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong is in the grip of a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE