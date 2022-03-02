Hong Kong is in the grip of a fifth wave of Covid-19 cases. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: more than 1,900 children in Hong Kong admitted to hospital in Omicron-fuelled fifth wave of cases
- Of the 1,939 children hospitalised in the current wave, 49 were being treated in intensive care units, including 30 aged two or under
- Those aged two years and younger accounted for the highest proportion in intensive care
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
