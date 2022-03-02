Public hospitals have become overwhelmed with patients during the city’s ongoing fifth coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong private hospitals risk system collapse if they take in Covid-19 patients, sector leader says, countering expert’s appeal

  • Private sector response follows appeal for help from University of Hong Kong’s Professor Yuen Kwok-yung as he compares public facilities to ‘battlefields’
  • Chairman of private hospital group says ‘finger-pointing’ will not help, cites fears of losing staff to coronavirus infection risks

Elizabeth Cheung and Victor Ting

Updated: 11:37pm, 2 Mar, 2022

