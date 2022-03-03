City officials have said the details for a possible lockdown were under discussion. Photo: Nora Tam
City officials have said the details for a possible lockdown were under discussion. Photo: Nora Tam
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Explainer |
Hong Kong’s coronavirus lockdown: what we know and don’t know – and what you can do to prepare for it

  • City leader Carrie Lam says details for universal testing measure not final, but ‘wholesale city lockdown’ has been ruled out
  • Experts encourage people to regularly call support network of friends, maintain healthy diet and moderate time spent watching television news

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chungSammy Heung
Ng Kang-chung and Sammy Heung

Updated: 10:06am, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
City officials have said the details for a possible lockdown were under discussion. Photo: Nora Tam
City officials have said the details for a possible lockdown were under discussion. Photo: Nora Tam
READ FULL ARTICLE