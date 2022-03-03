Hong Kong will set up as many as 500 sample collection centres as part of its universal testing drive. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: 500 sample collection centres, group bookings for families planned for universal testing drive, source says
- The testing will be arranged via an online booking system to minimise crowding and wait times, according to a source
- Meanwhile, a private hospital run by the Chinese University of Hong Kong is set to become the first in the city to offer designated beds for Covid-19 patients
