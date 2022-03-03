Hong Kong will set up as many as 500 sample collection centres as part of its universal testing drive. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong will set up as many as 500 sample collection centres as part of its universal testing drive. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: 500 sample collection centres, group bookings for families planned for universal testing drive, source says

  • The testing will be arranged via an online booking system to minimise crowding and wait times, according to a source
  • Meanwhile, a private hospital run by the Chinese University of Hong Kong is set to become the first in the city to offer designated beds for Covid-19 patients

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Lilian ChengElizabeth Cheung
Lilian Cheng and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 1:44pm, 3 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong will set up as many as 500 sample collection centres as part of its universal testing drive. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Hong Kong will set up as many as 500 sample collection centres as part of its universal testing drive. Photo: Jonathan Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE