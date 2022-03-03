The Sheung Shui slaughterhouse was forced to suspend operations on Saturday after a coronavirus outbreak among staff. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus Hong Kong: supply of fresh beef, pork to be restored next week when Covid-hit abattoir reopens
- A mass test for hundreds of workers at the Sheung Shui slaughterhouse will be conducted on Sunday, with results due the next day and operations set to resume on Wednesday
- The slaughterhouse effectively supplies 100 per cent of the city’s fresh beef and lamb, and 90 per cent of its fresh pork
