Some funeral homes have declined preparatory services like make-up application and body viewing for Covid-19 victims. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong funeral homes decline make-up, body viewing services for Covid-19 victims over infection fears, prompting some families to forgo ceremonies altogether

  • Hong Kong Funeral Business Association chairman Ng Yiu-tong says funeral homes are afraid to offer viewing ceremonies to families
  • Body viewings and make-up services are permitted under government guidelines

Denise Tsang
Denise Tsang and William Yiu

Updated: 9:20pm, 3 Mar, 2022

