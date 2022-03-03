Some funeral homes have declined preparatory services like make-up application and body viewing for Covid-19 victims. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong funeral homes decline make-up, body viewing services for Covid-19 victims over infection fears, prompting some families to forgo ceremonies altogether
- Hong Kong Funeral Business Association chairman Ng Yiu-tong says funeral homes are afraid to offer viewing ceremonies to families
- Body viewings and make-up services are permitted under government guidelines
