Medical workers have spoken of distressing scenes at the city’s overcrowded public hospitals. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong medical workers share distressing scenes from overcrowded public hospitals as cases surge
- Supply of oxygen cylinders has been affected by large cases numbers, with medical workers forced to check each cylinder to avoid patients needing resuscitation
- Limited space has created poor hygiene conditions, with one medic saying an emergency department smelt of human waste
