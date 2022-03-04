Medical workers have spoken of distressing scenes at the city’s overcrowded public hospitals. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong medical workers share distressing scenes from overcrowded public hospitals as cases surge

  • Supply of oxygen cylinders has been affected by large cases numbers, with medical workers forced to check each cylinder to avoid patients needing resuscitation
  • Limited space has created poor hygiene conditions, with one medic saying an emergency department smelt of human waste

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 9:20am, 4 Mar, 2022

