The Practising Pharmacists Association has a delivery service for those unable to obtain medicines from hospitals or clinics, such as Covid-19 patients and elderly. Photo: Handout
Coronavirus: medicine delivery services in Hong Kong unsupervised by pharmacists could expose patients to risks of taking wrong drugs, group warns

  • Practising Pharmacists Association says it could be against the law if pharmacists did not provide explanations about the medicine delivered to patients
  • Service providers may have to bear legal consequences if residents are harmed as a result of taking medication delivered without pharmacist supervision, it adds

Sammy Heung
Updated: 8:30am, 4 Mar, 2022

