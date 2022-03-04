Top Beijing official Xia Baolong has called on local authorities to steel themselves for the anti-pandemic fight. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: top Beijing official calls on Hong Kong authorities to shoulder ‘arduous responsibilities’, take ‘concrete actions’ in anti-pandemic fight
- Xia Baolong, director of the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office, also called for exposing the ‘anti-China destabilising forces’ creating panic to disrupt anti-pandemic efforts
- Xia made the remarks as he presided over the seventh meeting of a top-level group coordinating mainland China’s anti-pandemic assistance to Hong Kong
