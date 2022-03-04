Bare shelves at seen at a ParknShop supermarket earlier this week. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: ParknShop, Watsons impose restrictions on certain purchases amid panic buying frenzy
- At ParknShop supermarkets, five categories of products will be subject to restrictions: rice, canned food, noodles, boxed eggs, toilet tissue and medicine
- At health and beauty retailer Watsons, purchases of all pain relief and cold and flu medications are similarly restricted
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Bare shelves at seen at a ParknShop supermarket earlier this week. Photo: Dickson Lee