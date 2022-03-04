People queue outside a pop-up community vaccination centre at Tuen Mun Town Hall last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
Coronavirus Hong Kong: ‘recovered elderly patients should still get vaccinated’; goal of 90 per cent inoculation just a day away, minister says
- The head of the government’s scientific committee on vaccines says recovered elderly patients should be able to get jabbed within a month of beating the virus
- Meanwhile, the minister in charge of the city’s inoculation drive says the goal of 90 per cent of people having received their first jab will be achieved by Saturday
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
People queue outside a pop-up community vaccination centre at Tuen Mun Town Hall last month. Photo: K. Y. Cheng