Patients crowd the accident and emergency department at Prince of Wales Hospital in Sha Tin as Hong Kong battles a Covid-19 fifth wave. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: 15 per cent of Hongkongers could be infected, experts say while urging elderly to get vaccinated
- Government pandemic adviser Professor David Hui makes estimate based on percentage of cases found in residential blocks under lockdowns
- He also reiterates recommendation to hold off mass testing drive till after current wave peaks, pointing to unreported figures from home-based RAT results
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
