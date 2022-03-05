Stalls are closed under the Canal Road Flyover on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee
Hong Kong’s ‘villain hitters’ shut up shop for first time in decades as precaution against raging Covid-19 fifth wave
- Officials, ritual performers reach consensus to suspend business of repelling bad luck underneath Canal Road Flyover to avoid crowds gathering at weekend
- Also known as ‘petty person beating’, ritual is considered more effective when insects are awakened by year’s first thunder, which this time falls on Saturday
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Stalls are closed under the Canal Road Flyover on Saturday. Photo: Dickson Lee