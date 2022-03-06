Elderly residents are evacuated from a care home in Kwai Chung after a member of staff contracted Covid-19 in January. Photo: Edmond So
Old, unvaccinated, a disaster waiting to happen: how Hong Kong’s care homes for elderly fell to Covid-19 when Omicron arrived

  • Understaffed homes without proper isolation facilities could not cope with keeping sick residents
  • Crisis far from over as too many elderly residents are not vaccinated, have chronic health issues

Fiona Sun
Updated: 8:00am, 6 Mar, 2022

