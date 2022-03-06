Public hospitals have begun installing ventilators in more general wards to repurpose rooms to treat Covid-19 patients. Photo: Felix Wong
Half of all beds at Hong Kong public hospitals to be set aside for coronavirus patients amid exponential growth in cases
- Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan told the Post figure had been suggested by top mainland Chinese epidemiologist Dr Liang Wannian
- Two hospitals already designated for coronavirus cases only, with more ‘in the pipeline’, Fan says
