Public hospitals have begun installing ventilators in more general wards to repurpose rooms to treat Covid-19 patients. Photo: Felix Wong
Public hospitals have begun installing ventilators in more general wards to repurpose rooms to treat Covid-19 patients. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Half of all beds at Hong Kong public hospitals to be set aside for coronavirus patients amid exponential growth in cases

  • Hospital Authority chairman Henry Fan told the Post figure had been suggested by top mainland Chinese epidemiologist Dr Liang Wannian
  • Two hospitals already designated for coronavirus cases only, with more ‘in the pipeline’, Fan says

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Gary Cheung
Gary Cheung

Updated: 11:31am, 6 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Public hospitals have begun installing ventilators in more general wards to repurpose rooms to treat Covid-19 patients. Photo: Felix Wong
Public hospitals have begun installing ventilators in more general wards to repurpose rooms to treat Covid-19 patients. Photo: Felix Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE