Patients wait to be admitted at a packed public hospital in Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Chinese state leader slams Hong Kong private hospitals over reluctance to admit Covid-19 patients
- Vice-Premier Han Zheng criticises the private hospitals during meeting in Beijing on Sunday with Hong Kong delegates to nation’s top advisory body
- But chief of Private Hospitals Association says it is ‘not completely fair’ to suggest they are not treating Covid-19 patients
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
