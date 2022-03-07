A temporary isolation facility in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: Hong Kong opens hotline system for infected residents to arrange transfer to isolation facilities
- Priority will be given to those with mild or no symptoms, and people whose living environment is not suitable for home isolation, security chief Chris Tang says
- Those who test positive for Covid-19 can send messages to authorities via WhatsApp, email or WeChat to arrange a move to community isolation facilities
