A temporary isolation facility in Hong Kong. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong opens hotline system for infected residents to arrange transfer to isolation facilities

  • Priority will be given to those with mild or no symptoms, and people whose living environment is not suitable for home isolation, security chief Chris Tang says
  • Those who test positive for Covid-19 can send messages to authorities via WhatsApp, email or WeChat to arrange a move to community isolation facilities

Coronavirus Hong Kong
SCMP Reporters
SCMP Reporters

Updated: 12:52am, 7 Mar, 2022

