Some experts say a fourth shot can better protect vulnerable seniors. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Explainer |
Should Hong Kong start rolling out fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccine en masse, or is 3 the magic number?
- Several experts say there is no pressing need to begin offering fourth doses, as three offer adequate protection
- But others say fourth shots can better protect vulnerable seniors, and will eventually be inevitable for everyone once antibodies from the third dose begin to fade
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Some experts say a fourth shot can better protect vulnerable seniors. Photo: Jonathan Wong