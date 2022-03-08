Some experts say a fourth shot can better protect vulnerable seniors. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Should Hong Kong start rolling out fourth doses of Covid-19 vaccine en masse, or is 3 the magic number?

  • Several experts say there is no pressing need to begin offering fourth doses, as three offer adequate protection
  • But others say fourth shots can better protect vulnerable seniors, and will eventually be inevitable for everyone once antibodies from the third dose begin to fade

Laura Westbrook
Updated: 10:00am, 8 Mar, 2022

