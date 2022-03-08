Private hospitals have said they lacked the isolation facilities and staff to treat coronavirus cases. Photo: Dickson Lee
Why haven’t Hong Kong’s private hospitals stepped up in Covid fight? Lack of facilities, manpower to blame, sector chief says as pressure mounts

  • Private health sector has come under renewed scrutiny after mainland Chinese Vice-Premier Han Zheng criticised them for not admitting Covid-19 cases
  • Sector representative says that private hospitals have never been engaged by government to take care of coronavirus patients due to a lack of isolation facilities

Victor Ting

Updated: 9:08am, 8 Mar, 2022

