An elderly resident is evacuated from a local nursing home earlier this year after a coronavirus case was reported at the facility. Photo: Edmond So
An elderly resident is evacuated from a local nursing home earlier this year after a coronavirus case was reported at the facility. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus Hong Kong: top mainland Chinese expert proposes ‘closed-loop’ staffing arrangement for elderly care homes to reduce deaths

  • Mainland Chinese expert Liang Wannian says such an arrangement would involve tight restrictions on the movement of personnel and residents of care homes
  • Staff at mainland hospitals treating Covid-19 patients work in closed loops, living on site without going home on rotations that last up to two months at a time

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Elizabeth Cheung
Victor Ting and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 2:13pm, 8 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
An elderly resident is evacuated from a local nursing home earlier this year after a coronavirus case was reported at the facility. Photo: Edmond So
An elderly resident is evacuated from a local nursing home earlier this year after a coronavirus case was reported at the facility. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE