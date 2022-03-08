An elderly resident is evacuated from a local nursing home earlier this year after a coronavirus case was reported at the facility. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus Hong Kong: top mainland Chinese expert proposes ‘closed-loop’ staffing arrangement for elderly care homes to reduce deaths
- Mainland Chinese expert Liang Wannian says such an arrangement would involve tight restrictions on the movement of personnel and residents of care homes
- Staff at mainland hospitals treating Covid-19 patients work in closed loops, living on site without going home on rotations that last up to two months at a time
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
An elderly resident is evacuated from a local nursing home earlier this year after a coronavirus case was reported at the facility. Photo: Edmond So