People queue for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Victoria Park. Photo: K. Y. Cheng
exclusive | Coronavirus: Hong Kong mass testing ‘could be postponed to April’ in focus shift to elderly care, reducing death rate
- Sources say ‘nothing is cast in stone’ on time frame for massive exercise, and Beijing has never set an exact date
- Hong Kong has recorded high numbers of daily Covid-19 deaths, surpassing 100 over the past week
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
People queue for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Victoria Park. Photo: K. Y. Cheng