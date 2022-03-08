Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kowloon. Photo: Jelly Tse
Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Kowloon. Photo: Jelly Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: Queen Elizabeth Hospital to dedicate its more than 2,000 beds to treating serious cases, source says

  • Top hospital in Kowloon becomes third in city to dedicate its resources to treating infected residents
  • All emergency ambulance transfers will be diverted to other public hospitals, while non-Covid-19 patients will be discharged or transferred, insider says

Victor Ting Elizabeth Cheung and Cannix Yau

Updated: 8:22pm, 8 Mar, 2022

