Carers for children in low-income households have faced severe stress during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus: four-fifths of Hong Kong child carers in low-income families report severe stress during outbreak, survey finds
- Four in five interviewees scored eight or above on scale of 0 to 10 for mental stress in survey released on Tuesday
- About 70 per cent reported incomes of less than HK$15,000, while more than 90 per cent live in public rental units or inappropriate housing
