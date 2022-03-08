Professor Gabriel Leung, dean of the faculty of medicine at the University of Hong Kong. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Hong Kong university data model predicts peak of coronavirus fifth wave, tenfold drop in infections over 1 month
- Outbreak model, created by researchers at University of Hong Kong, predicts Covid-19 cases will drop to less than 1,000 by April 23
- But university professor warns against prematurely easing social-distancing measures, cites risk of possible resurgence in cases, death toll
