People queue for Covid-19 testing at a mobile specimen collection station in Mong Kok earlier this month. Photo: Jonathan Wong
Coronavirus Hong Kong: city leader Carrie Lam to reveal private hospitals stepping up in anti-pandemic fight

  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam is set to announce the city’s private hospitals will begin making more beds and doctors available for Covid-19 patients
  • She is also expected to offer updates on a universal testing drive first announced at her last public appearance two weeks ago

Elizabeth Cheung Victor Ting and Olga Wong

Updated: 11:45am, 9 Mar, 2022

