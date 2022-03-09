More than half of respondents in a recent survey reported losing income as a result of testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Jonathan Wong
More than half of Hong Kong workers lost income after testing positive for coronavirus, survey finds
- According to poll, 39 per cent of respondents were forced to take unpaid leave while undergoing compulsory isolation
- Of those used rapid antigen tests, a quarter said employers would not accept result as proof they had contracted Covid-19
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
More than half of respondents in a recent survey reported losing income as a result of testing positive for Covid-19. Photo: Jonathan Wong