Hong Kong Consumer Council has launched a search tool for checking if rapid antigen test kits have been approved by authorities. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Consumer Council rolls out search tool to check if rapid antigen test kits have been approved by authorities

  • Council received 48 complaints about home-testing kits between January 14 and March 8
  • Search tool to allow consumers to see which brands have been approved by local authorities, mainland China, the European Commission or the United States

Cannix Yau
Updated: 6:32pm, 9 Mar, 2022

