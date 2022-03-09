Hong Kong Consumer Council has launched a search tool for checking if rapid antigen test kits have been approved by authorities. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hong Kong Consumer Council rolls out search tool to check if rapid antigen test kits have been approved by authorities
- Council received 48 complaints about home-testing kits between January 14 and March 8
- Search tool to allow consumers to see which brands have been approved by local authorities, mainland China, the European Commission or the United States
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
