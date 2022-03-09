Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media at government headquarters. Photo: Edmond So
Coronavirus Hong Kong: Carrie Lam signals major shift in fifth wave fight, vows to reduce deaths and severe cases
- As government revamps its priorities, city leader says universal testing will be postponed but no new date given
- Lam offers breakdown of latest efforts, including greater help for residents in care homes, supply of more hospital beds for cases and arrival of antivirals
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Chief Executive Carrie Lam meets the media at government headquarters. Photo: Edmond So