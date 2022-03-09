Hong Kong public hospitals will dedicate 9,000 beds to coronavirus cases with severe symptoms. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong public hospitals to dedicate 9,000 beds to coronavirus cases with severe symptoms, 4 more medical facilities to be converted

  • Hospital Authority officials say four more hospitals, including Ruttonjee Hospital in Wan Chai, will be transformed into designated coronavirus facilities
  • Carrie Lam says additional beds along with makeshift hospital are still not enough to meet the needs of all patients

Elizabeth Cheung
Updated: 10:17pm, 9 Mar, 2022

