Dr Liang Wannian with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
Dr Liang Wannian with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

exclusive | Coronavirus Hong Kong: ‘dynamic zero’ strategy is about saving lives, universal testing cannot be slipshod exercise, says top mainland China expert

  • Visiting expert Dr Liang Wannian says government must walk careful line in devising effective strategies and maintaining stability of society and Hong Kong’s global status
  • ‘[Mass testing] can’t be like you step on a watermelon rind and then let yourself slide to wherever it takes you to,’ Liang says, noting careful preparation is necessary

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Ng Kang-chung
Ng Kang-chung

Updated: 10:57am, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Dr Liang Wannian with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
Dr Liang Wannian with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE