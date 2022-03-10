Dr Liang Wannian with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua
exclusive | Coronavirus Hong Kong: ‘dynamic zero’ strategy is about saving lives, universal testing cannot be slipshod exercise, says top mainland China expert
- Visiting expert Dr Liang Wannian says government must walk careful line in devising effective strategies and maintaining stability of society and Hong Kong’s global status
- ‘[Mass testing] can’t be like you step on a watermelon rind and then let yourself slide to wherever it takes you to,’ Liang says, noting careful preparation is necessary
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Dr Liang Wannian with Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam. Photo: Xinhua