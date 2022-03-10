Construction on a community isolation facility for Covid-19 patients is underway at the Lok Ma Chau Loop. Photo: Sam Tsang
Construction on a community isolation facility for Covid-19 patients is underway at the Lok Ma Chau Loop. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam to give update on community isolation facilities for Covid-19 patients

  • Carrie Lam is expected to give the progress report at her second-ever daily coronavirus press briefing
  • Development minister Michael Wong Wai-lun and security minister Chris Tang Ping-keung will also attend to explain matters relating to the construction and management of the facilities

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Gigi ChoyElizabeth Cheung
Gigi Choy and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 10:57am, 10 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Construction on a community isolation facility for Covid-19 patients is underway at the Lok Ma Chau Loop. Photo: Sam Tsang
Construction on a community isolation facility for Covid-19 patients is underway at the Lok Ma Chau Loop. Photo: Sam Tsang

Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor is expected to give an update on new community isolation facilities being built for Covid-19 patients at her second-ever daily epidemic press conference on Thursday.

Development minister Michael Wong Wai-lun and security minister Chris Tang Ping-keung will also attend to explain matters relating to the construction, management and use of the isolation facilities.

Thursday’s press briefing comes a day after the government sent out an unprecedented emergency alert via mobile phones in both English and Chinese informing residents about the conversion of Queen Elizabeth Hospital into a designated Covid-19 facility on Wednesday evening.

Follow the Post’s constantly updating coverage of Lam’s press conference here.

READ FULL ARTICLE
Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy

Gigi Choy joined the Post as a reporter in 2019 and covers Hong Kong's housing, land and development policies. She graduated from the University of California, Berkeley with a degree in political economy.

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung

Elizabeth Cheung has been a health reporter for the Post's Hong Kong desk since 2014. She covers general medical news, breakthrough medical treatments and research, government policy and hospital blunders. Elizabeth has a master's in development studies.