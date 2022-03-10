Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor is expected to give an update on new community isolation facilities being built for Covid-19 patients at her second-ever daily epidemic press conference on Thursday.

Development minister Michael Wong Wai-lun and security minister Chris Tang Ping-keung will also attend to explain matters relating to the construction, management and use of the isolation facilities.

Thursday’s press briefing comes a day after the government sent out an unprecedented emergency alert via mobile phones in both English and Chinese informing residents about the conversion of Queen Elizabeth Hospital into a designated Covid-19 facility on Wednesday evening.