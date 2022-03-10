A community isolation facility in San Tin, Lok Ma Chau. Photo: Sam Tsang
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports 31,402 new Covid-19 infections as health official says caseloads have already peaked; residents warned not to refuse isolation orders

  • Health official says daily caseload discovered through PCR tests peaked between March 2 and 4, with more than 50,000 infections per day
  • Hospital Authority records 180 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, involving patients aged between 47 and 112

Gigi Choy and Sammy Heung

Updated: 6:14pm, 10 Mar, 2022

