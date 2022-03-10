Just 80 care homes have managed to avoid Covid-19 infections in Hong Kong. photo: Dickson Lee
Coronavirus Hong Kong: ‘closed-loop’ system for care home staff optional, welfare chief confirms

  • Minister concedes arrangement would be difficult to implement and focus will be on keeping about 80 facilities virus-free
  • Comments by Law Chi-kwong come after city leader said care homes would be required to restrict employees’ movements

Fiona Sun

Updated: 5:58pm, 10 Mar, 2022

