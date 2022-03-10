The emergency alert sent out by the Hong Kong government on Wednesday. Photo: Warton Li
Startled by that screeching sound from your mobile phone? Emergency alert sparked wild fears, but Hong Kong leader says Covid information needed to get out

  • Some residents thought disaster was imminent when their devices emitted a siren-like sound on Wednesday only to find the alert was about a repurposed hospital
  • Chief Executive Carrie Lam says the unprecedented use of the emergency alert system was justified, but not everyone agrees

Victor Ting

Updated: 7:50pm, 10 Mar, 2022

