Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has conceded that the government’s efforts to push Covid-19 vaccination among the elderly were lacking. Photo: Jelly Tse
developing | Coronavirus Hong Kong: Carrie Lam admits government did too little to encourage vaccination among seniors
- While still defending her administration’s handling of the city’s vaccination drive, the city leader conceded the measures were ‘not enough’
- ‘When we were hit with the fifth wave, the vaccination rate among the elderly was still pretty low when compared with mainland China, Singapore and some European cities,’ Lam said
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has conceded that the government’s efforts to push Covid-19 vaccination among the elderly were lacking. Photo: Jelly Tse