Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has conceded that the government’s efforts to push Covid-19 vaccination among the elderly were lacking. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has conceded that the government’s efforts to push Covid-19 vaccination among the elderly were lacking. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

developing | Coronavirus Hong Kong: Carrie Lam admits government did too little to encourage vaccination among seniors

  • While still defending her administration’s handling of the city’s vaccination drive, the city leader conceded the measures were ‘not enough’
  • ‘When we were hit with the fifth wave, the vaccination rate among the elderly was still pretty low when compared with mainland China, Singapore and some European cities,’ Lam said

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Elizabeth Cheung
Victor Ting and Elizabeth Cheung

Updated: 12:44pm, 11 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has conceded that the government’s efforts to push Covid-19 vaccination among the elderly were lacking. Photo: Jelly Tse
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam has conceded that the government’s efforts to push Covid-19 vaccination among the elderly were lacking. Photo: Jelly Tse
READ FULL ARTICLE