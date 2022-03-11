Liang Wannian, the leader of the National Health Commission’s Covid Response Expert Team. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus: Hong Kong records more than 29,000 Covid cases as mainland Chinese expert calls for vigilance despite possible plateau
- Visiting health expert Dr Liang Wannian says sharp case rise largely contained but urges resident to remain cautious
- Hospital Authority records 196 coronavirus-related fatalities in the past 24 hours, in addition to 98 deaths only reported on Friday
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
