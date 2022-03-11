A joint study has found that Syrian hamsters can get infected and transmit the coronavirus to humans. Photo: Shutterstock
Coronavirus: Hong Kong university study finds hamsters behind Delta variant outbreak, calls for more animal import controls

  • Investigation by University of Hong Kong and Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation Department finds Syrian hamsters were source of Delta variant outbreak in January
  • Research team says possibility exists other animal species could transmit coronavirus to humans

Christy Leung
Updated: 10:15pm, 11 Mar, 2022

