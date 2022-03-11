Workers transfer bodies into temporary storage outside a public mortuary in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong
Coronavirus: Hong Kong funeral homes ‘fully booked until mid-April’ amid rising Covid death toll
- Kwok Hoi-bong, chairman of the Funeral Business Association industry group, says the government has to do more to resolve bottlenecks
- Hospital Authority apologises and confirms online pictures showing a number of bagged bodies being placed next to patients in wards were taken earlier
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
Workers transfer bodies into temporary storage outside a public mortuary in Hong Kong. Photo: Felix Wong