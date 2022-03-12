Trucks at the Lok Ma Chau checkpoint. Photo: Martin Chan
Coronavirus: Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam reveals special access for mainland China truck drivers to speed up supply of essentials, anti-epidemic goods

  • Transport channel will operate in closed-loop system with such workers having minimal contact with community, chief executive says in daily presser
  • Lam admits biggest challenge is in allocating manpower to distribute goods

Kathleen Magramo Chris Lau and Leung Pak-hei

Updated: 12:28pm, 12 Mar, 2022

