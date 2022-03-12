A health official has warned the public to stay vigilant despite the downward trend in coronavirus cases. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus: Hong Kong reports over 27,000 Covid cases as health official warns no sign of infections detected through lockdowns easing
- Health official warns public to remain vigilant, comply with anti-epidemic curbs as cases detected during lockdowns remain steady
- From Monday, those who report positive results on government’s online portal will receive a verification link to upload proof of identity and testing
