Plans to recruit mainland Chinese care workers to look after infected elderly and disabled residents have proven difficult. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Coronavirus: Hong Kong scheme to recruit mainland Chinese care workers faces challenges over infection fears

  • City leader Carrie Lam says recruitment effort ‘has encountered problems’, without elaborating further
  • Employment agency says it has received about 500 applications, with more than 100 workers already in Hong Kong

Coronavirus pandemic
Fiona Sun
Fiona Sun

Updated: 7:00am, 13 Mar, 2022

