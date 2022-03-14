The robotic-assisted bronchoscopy uses a robotic arm equipped with electromagnetic navigation and optic real-time imaging to extract tissue from lung nodules. Photo: Handout
The robotic-assisted bronchoscopy uses a robotic arm equipped with electromagnetic navigation and optic real-time imaging to extract tissue from lung nodules. Photo: Handout
New hope in Hong Kong’s lung cancer fight, as Chinese University team becomes first outside US to perform procedure for early diagnosis

  • Robotic-assisted bronchoscopy yields more accurate diagnosis, allowing doctors to access harder-to-reach areas of lung
  • Lung cancer is most common form of disease in city, accounting for 26.4 per cent of cancer deaths in 2020

Jess Ma
Updated: 8:00am, 14 Mar, 2022

