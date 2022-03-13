The city’s civil service chief says Covid-19 outreach teams will have visited all elderly care homes by Friday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: vaccine outreach teams to visit ‘all Hong Kong care facilities by Friday’, at-home jabs to be offered to residents with mobility issues
- Secretary for the Civil Service Patrick Nip says outreach teams have visited more than 900 care homes so far
- Nip says social welfare group will provide at-home vaccination services for residents with mobility issues who live alone
