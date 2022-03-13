Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong has urged the legislature to ‘quickly’ pass changes to allow sick leave for quarantined residents and the firing of staff who fail vaccine requirements. Photo: Edmond So
Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong has urged the legislature to ‘quickly’ pass changes to allow sick leave for quarantined residents and the firing of staff who fail vaccine requirements. Photo: Edmond So
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong labour chief urges haste in changes to employment law to allow sick leave for quarantined residents and firing staff who ignore vaccine requirements

  • Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong says bill will be discussed in Legco on Wednesday
  • According to the amendment, employees can be fired for not adhering to vaccine pass rules or refusing to get vaccinated without valid medical reasons

Topic |   Coronavirus Hong Kong
Jack Tsang
Jack Tsang

Updated: 7:20pm, 13 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong has urged the legislature to ‘quickly’ pass changes to allow sick leave for quarantined residents and the firing of staff who fail vaccine requirements. Photo: Edmond So
Secretary for Labour and Welfare Law Chi-kwong has urged the legislature to ‘quickly’ pass changes to allow sick leave for quarantined residents and the firing of staff who fail vaccine requirements. Photo: Edmond So
READ FULL ARTICLE