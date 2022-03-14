A man looks at his phone on an empty street in Hong Kong on Sunday. A minor earthquake shook parts of the city early Monday morning. Photo: AFP)
A man looks at his phone on an empty street in Hong Kong on Sunday. A minor earthquake shook parts of the city early Monday morning. Photo: AFP)
Hong Kong /  Health & Environment

Hong Kong Observatory reports minor earthquake

  • The Hong Kong Observatory said the quake, which struck early Monday morning, had a magnitude of 4.1
  • The epicentre was located about 92 kilometres east-northeast of the city

Topic |   Hong Kong weather
by SCMP.com staff

Updated: 4:14am, 14 Mar, 2022

Why you can trust SCMP
A man looks at his phone on an empty street in Hong Kong on Sunday. A minor earthquake shook parts of the city early Monday morning. Photo: AFP)
A man looks at his phone on an empty street in Hong Kong on Sunday. A minor earthquake shook parts of the city early Monday morning. Photo: AFP)
READ FULL ARTICLE