A man looks at his phone on an empty street in Hong Kong on Sunday. A minor earthquake shook parts of the city early Monday morning. Photo: AFP)
Hong Kong Observatory reports minor earthquake
- The Hong Kong Observatory said the quake, which struck early Monday morning, had a magnitude of 4.1
- The epicentre was located about 92 kilometres east-northeast of the city
Topic | Hong Kong weather
