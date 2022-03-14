Seventy-five mainland Chinese medical professionals will arrive in the city on Monday to lend a hand in the fight against the fifth wave of coronavirus infections. Photo: May Tse
Coronavirus Hong Kong: 75 medical workers from mainland China to arrive on Monday to lend hand in fight against fifth wave

  • City leader Carrie Lam disclosed the impending arrival of the first batch of mainland doctors, nurses and other health professionals at her daily epidemic press conference
  • She also revealed that the first batch of the oral anti-Covid drug Paxlovid, from Pfizer, would arrive the same day, with more coming over the next two to three months

Elizabeth Cheung and Gigi Choy

Updated: 12:02pm, 14 Mar, 2022

