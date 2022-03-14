Patients wait outside the accident and emergency department of Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan on Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Patients wait outside the accident and emergency department of Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan on Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: case numbers won’t be coming down any time soon, experts say

  • Professor Lau Yu-lung, who chairs a government committee on vaccines, says local infections have plateaued, and will remain steady for three to six weeks
  • Lau cited the experience of Singapore, where daily infections hovered around 10,000 for a month before declining

Nadia Lam
Updated: 1:28pm, 14 Mar, 2022

