Patients wait outside the accident and emergency department of Yan Chai Hospital in Tsuen Wan on Monday. Photo: Yik Yeung-man
Coronavirus Hong Kong: case numbers won’t be coming down any time soon, experts say
- Professor Lau Yu-lung, who chairs a government committee on vaccines, says local infections have plateaued, and will remain steady for three to six weeks
- Lau cited the experience of Singapore, where daily infections hovered around 10,000 for a month before declining
Topic | Coronavirus Hong Kong
