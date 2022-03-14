Hong Kong experienced a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the wee hours of Monday morning. Photo: Jelly Tse
Thousands jolted awake as minor earthquake rattles Hong Kong
- The quake’s local intensity was estimated to be a IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale
- Though relatively mild, the tremor was one of the more significant to hit the city in recent years, according to University of Hong Kong honorary professor Chan Lung Sang
Topic | Earthquakes
Hong Kong experienced a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the wee hours of Monday morning. Photo: Jelly Tse