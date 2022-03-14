Hong Kong experienced a 4.1 magnitude earthquake in the wee hours of Monday morning. Photo: Jelly Tse
Thousands jolted awake as minor earthquake rattles Hong Kong

  • The quake’s local intensity was estimated to be a IV on the Modified Mercalli Intensity Scale
  • Though relatively mild, the tremor was one of the more significant to hit the city in recent years, according to University of Hong Kong honorary professor Chan Lung Sang

Rachel Yeo
Rachel Yeo

Updated: 2:18pm, 14 Mar, 2022

